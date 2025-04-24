Boise Mayor Says Idaho Attorney General Threatened Her

The public pressure continues to mount against Boise Mayor Lauren McLean's campaign against the law regulating flags in Idaho cities and government agencies. Only the mayor of Boise continues to publicly and privately refuse to follow the new law.

The mayor's stance involves her belief that the new law, HB 96, is not enforceable due to the lack of consequences in the law. Several law enforcement officials have expressed their frustration with the amount of complaint calls from taxpayers angry at the city for not following the law. ￼

Idaho's Attorney General Raul Labrador sent a letter to the mayor urging her to comply with the new law. Last weekend, a few protestors climbed the city's flagpole, covering up the gay or pride flag and replacing it with another. Their actions led to Mayor McLean going to the flagpole on Sunday to uncover the gay or pride flag. You can see the photos below.

Watch Boise Mayor Take Down The Flag Lauren McLean in action! Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

Here is the letter from the attorney general on X below:

The mayor says the attorney general has threatened her for her noncompliance with the law. She then claims the law is illegal and unenforceable. Finally, Mayor McLean pledges the city will use the legal system to attack the new state law.

We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

