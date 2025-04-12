Idaho Senator: “Boise Mayor is a Lawless Tyrant”

The city of Boise is in the crosshairs of Conservatives and elected officials. The progressive city has decided not to follow a new Idaho law, House Bill 96, banning political flags outside city and state government buildings.

The mayor of Boise told Channel 6 News she would not comply with the new state law. What happens now? Will Mayor McLean be arrested? Will state troopers remove the Pride flag from Boise's City Hall?

The answer right now is no, because the new law has no penalties. However, this hasn't stopped many Idaho Conservatives from using social media to express their disappointment with Boise's lawbreaking.

One of Idaho's most Conservative senators, Brian Lenny of Nampa, was more direct in criticizing Boise's lawbreaking.

Idaho is a Conservative state that respects law and order. Many retired law enforcement officers move to the Gem State because of those values. We could see a showdown if Boise continues to defy state law by continuing to fly the flag.

If this goes to court, we predict the national media will descend upon Idaho to cover the state's enforcement of its laws.

