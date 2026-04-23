Buckle up, Gem Staters, Idaho is number one again! Idaho was the most desired state for most of the country to move to during the pandemic.

The rush to move away from overly controlling state government led many to call our state their new home.

Four Reasons Why Everyone Loves Idaho Why People Move to Idaho Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Business experts credit the mass migration with saving Tamarack Resort, which had died many times, but today is a major magnet for new folks looking for their own luxurious yet mountain-style living.

The End of A Great Run!

The rush to move to our state ended thanks to Joe Biden’s economic policies, ushering in an era of high interest rates.

How big was Idaho in the eyes of the American public? The world public? Major media outlets devoted numerous hours, pages, and paragraphs attempting to detail why America’s best-kept secret had been discovered.

Details?

The website MoveBuddha says Idaho is the number one state for early moves this year. The funnel is fueled by more Californians deciding to live in the Gem State. South Carolina, Alaska, Montana, and North Carolina rounded out the top five.

Our Region Is Popping!

"The Mountain West states are seeing a rise of interest, led by Montana +42 percentage points since 2025, Idaho (+36), Arizona (+27) and New Mexico (+27)."

There's no surprise which states in our region are the biggest losers. We see their license plated daily. Those states that continue to see population erosion are California, Oregon, and Washington.

Those states are referred to as COWS by Idaho Governor Brad Little. Washington State is so bad for business that Starbucks is moving their new corporate offices to Nashville, Tennessee.

We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

Every Concert Coming to the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater in 2026 (So Far) More and more artists are finding their way to the Treasure Valley! Here's a look at who's coming to the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater in 2026! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart