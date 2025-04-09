Boise Built on Chips—President Trump’s Plan Could Break It

Whether you're traveling to or from Mountain Home, you can't miss the literal city of cranes surrounding Boise-based Micron. The company, founded by remarkable Idaho business titans, has seen its share of ups and downs: massive layoffs in the early part of this century, stock tanking, a resurgence, and, thanks to the Government, fending off a hostile takeoff from the Chinese Government. ￼

The global leader in chip manufacturing is booming thanks to former President Joe Biden's Chips and Science Act. The act sends billions of dollars to Micron and others to build chip factories in America. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean hailed the Biden Bucks as a difference-maker for the city and state.

Idaho's Conservative Republican Congressional Delegation unanimously voted against the Chips and Science Act. The project has sent millions, if not billions, of dollars to Idaho, New York, and other states where chip plants will be built.

A few weeks ago, President Trump said he was considering canceling the project in an address to a joint session of Congress. He looked at Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, who shook his head in agreement.

The president said we should get rid of the Chips Act.

Speaker Johnson did not back down from the president's declaration.

No one knows the economic impact on Idaho and other states that have begun spending federal dollars. The president's opposition to the Chips Act is that he believes tariffs are the best way to bring companies back to America. We're witnessing the back-and-forth between our country, our allies, and China.

President Trump Holds "Make America Wealthy Again Event" In White House Rose Garden Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla loading...

We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

