A few people do not work for a living. Work can be defined in many ways. For some, work is sitting at a desk, making videos, digging ditches, or doing blue-collar or white-collar work.

Most of us spend too much time at work. Modern technology has allowed workers to be on the clock all the time. The job you do while working and the time you spend truly off are disappearing.

Remember the days when pagers were new to the workplace? Today, our phones keep us in touch with our employers whether we want to be available or not.

Some folks love their jobs, while others aren’t big fans of their employer. Experts tell us we’d be shocked to know how much time we spend working to make a living.

Some folks have many jobs because they want to get ahead or work off debt. Many workers don’t have full-time jobs in a conventional sense, but have gigs.

There has been a lot written about workplace culture.

A worker wants to be heard.

A poor culture usually leads to lower productivity and higher turnover. A positive workplace culture correlates with higher productivity and lower turnover. Companies reward loyalty with bonuses and other ways of showing their appreciation.

Idaho is blessed to have many industries that value employees. One company has been recognized as one of the best in America. It's not the first time this major player has been honored.

Idaho Falls based Melaleuca has once again been named to Forbes as one of "America's Best Midsized Employers."

“Our dedicated, hard-working team members are the ones who have built this company and made it such a great success,” said Frank VanderSloot, Executive Chairman of Melaleuca. “Many of them have been with us for more than 20 or 30 years. We are truly going through life together. I am so grateful for their loyalty to our mission of enhancing lives.”

Melaleuca was named one of USA Today’s Best Stores in America, highlighting customer enthusiasm for the company’s health and home care products. The company was also recognized as one of USA Today’s Most Trusted Brands, signaling broad confidence in Melaleuca’s business practices and longstanding commitment to quality.

