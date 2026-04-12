Welcome to Idaho’s political primary season. It’s time once again for everyone to see their favorite or not-so-favorite campaign signs along the road. Although there are specific state regulations regarding the placement and size of campaign signs along our roads, they are rarely followed.

When Is Primary Voting Day in Idaho?

Before the big day, don’t bother Googling. Here are the key dates you’ll need, based on how and when you plan to vote in the Gem State.

What to vote early? Early voting begins on April 27th for those counties that offer it. Some folks have already mailed in their ballots. Absentee ballot? The filing deadline is May 8th. The date is also the same for the preregistration deadline.

Here are the details regarding an emergency from the state government. 'County clerks may receive emergency absentee ballot applications through 5 p.m. on May 18 from those who cannot be present for voting due to hospitalization, if hospitalization occurred after 5 p.m. on May 8'

May 19th is primary day in our state.

What's Happening Behind The Political Scenes During This Election Cycle?

The major republican candidates are not being directly challenged as we’ve seen in previous cycles. There has been a lot of friendly fire amongst the state’s most dominant political party, the Idaho Republican Party.

Various groups are fighting over who really controls the legislature. Grassroots Conservatives have fought for years against establishment Republicans over which bills make it out of committee to the floor for a vote.

The Real Heroes

The candidates get the attention. But the real heroes are those who get involved. Whether supporting a family member, donating money to a campaign, volunteering, or spending time away from home for a good cause.

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