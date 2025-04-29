Watch What Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue Said to the President
It is not every day that one gets to meet the President of the United States in the Oval Office. However, Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue, President of the National Sheriff's Association, led a group of sheriffs to watch President Trump sign three Executive Orders that will aid them in fighting crime and securing the border.
You can watch the sheriff speak directly to President Trump below.
You can read more about the three Executive Orders here. The president has ordered the attorney general and the secretary of defense to aid domestic law enforcement officials.
As you heard from Sheriff Donahue, the sheriffs have tried to meet with President Biden for years and were ignored.
Here's a brief look at just a few directions from the president's Executive Orders.
Within 90 days of the date of this order, the Attorney General and the Secretary of Defense, in consultation with the Secretary of Homeland Security and the heads of agencies as appropriate, shall increase the provision of excess military and national security assets in local jurisdictions to assist State and local law enforcement.
(b) Within 90 days of the date of this order, the Secretary of Defense, in coordination with the Attorney General, shall determine how military and national security assets, training, non-lethal capabilities, and personnel can most effectively be utilized to prevent crime.
We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.
8 Meats That Are Illegal to BBQ in Idaho
Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge
4 Animals To be Hunted Year Round In Idaho
Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola
12 Unspoken Rules That You Should Know When Moving To Idaho
Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola