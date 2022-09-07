Idaho Sheriff Tells Fox News State Cannot Handle Fentanly Threat

An Idaho sheriff told a national television audience that states like Idaho do not have the resources to fight the expanding Fentanyl crisis. Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue again appeared on Fox and Friends First, explaining how Fentanyl use is increasing. He said that the Biden Administration's open border policy has allowed more Americans to be endangered due to more access to Fentanyl.

Sheriff Donahue explained that border officials are not catching enough of the drugs at the border. The DEA warned Idahoans that a new strain of the drug called Rainbow Fentanyl is a danger to adults and children. You can read here our coverage and see what it looks like by clicking the link here. Fox News tells us how powerful the drug is in this report.

DEA/Multnomah Sheriff's Office DEA/Multnomah Sheriff's Office loading...

"Fentanyl, a powerful opioid up to 50 times stronger than heroin, was responsible for 71,238 of the record 107,000 fatal drug overdoses in the United States last year, according to the CDC."

Sheriff Donahue echoed the warnings from the DEA that this new drug is target towards children that believe the Rainbow Fentanly is some type of candy. The sheriff has continued to raise awareness about Idaho's drug crisis at the local and national level.

The Biden Administration continues to ignore the pleas from local, state, and national law enforcement officials urging them to reform their open border policies. You can see the entire interview here.



Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

