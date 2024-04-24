Idaho's Attorney General Raul Labrador and lawyers representing the state argued before the United States Supreme Court on Wednesday. The nation's highest court will decide whether Idaho's Defense of Life Act violates the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, or EMTALA.

The Biden Administration targeted Idaho's law after the Dobbs decision by SCOTUS sending the issue of abortion back to the states. Medical administrators and doctors have been critical of the law while advocating for an exception in the law considering the life and health of the mother.

The four female justices asked the state's attorney, Joshua Turner, particular hypothetical medical questions. Their questions centered on whether doctors could be prosecuted for committing abortions.

The Biden Administration's move on Idaho is to eliminate Idaho's law, along with several other states that have similar laws. Judge Alito said he interpreted the state's supreme court decision as allowing leeway to doctors involved in the decision centering on good faith. He applauded Mr. Turner for handling the rapid-fire inquisition from the other justices.

Idaho's Attorney General Raul Labrador explained what's at stake. "I'm very pleased with the arguments made today in defense of Idaho's law," said Attorney General Labrador. "Idaho's Defense of Life Act is perfectly consistent with the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act, which provides explicit protections for 'unborn children' in four separate places.

But the Biden Administration is trying to use one life-affirming law to invalidate another. The administration's radical interpretation of federal law is nothing more than a reckless disregard for Idaho's right to protect life. We are asking the Supreme Court to end the administration's unlawful overreach and to respect the people of Idaho's decision to safeguard the lives of women and their unborn children."

The court will make its decision when its term ends in June.

