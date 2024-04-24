Joe Biden Signs Bill to Ban TikTok: How Does Idaho Feel?

Congress Passes Bill to Ban TikTok: Here's What Idahoans Need to Know

Congress has officially passed a bill that would effectively force the sale of TikTok and ban TikTok in the United States, with President Joe Biden signing it into law. The ban likely would not take effect until Inauguration Day next January.

What else does this tell us?

The rapid progression of the bill through Congress raises questions about legislative priorities and efficiency. What about the state of our border? What about the staggering amount of money flowing to other countries? Where are our taxpayer dollars going? Instead, the focus seems oddly fixated on banning a social media app.

It's a frustrating contrast to the slow progress on legitimate matters of real consequence. For many, it feels like a slap in the face. In a country that is currently facing all kinds of other challenges, the rush to ban TikTok stands out as a curious – and concerning – choice.

How does this impact Idahoans?

For Idahoans, the ban carries implications beyond social media entertainment. Many Idaho residents, even here in Treasure Valley, actively engage with TikTok, both as creators and consumers. From sharing snippets of daily life to promoting small businesses, TikTok has become an integral part of our lives, and many Idahoans even earn an income for their families on the app.

Additionally, TikTok serves as a platform for real news and community engagement.

What's next?

TikTok's parent company vows to contest the decision in court. Shou Zi Chew, CEO of TikTok, reassures users that they will continue to fight for their rights and emphasizes the platform's commitment to data security and privacy. "We are confident and we will keep fighting for your rights in the courts," Chew said in a video on social media, "The facts, and the Constitution, are on our side... rest assured, we aren't going anywhere."

