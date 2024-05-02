Raise Your Glass with WVHS and Split Rail Winery for Idaho Gives!

Raise your glass for a "pawesome" cause! As the final day of Idaho Gives unfolds, the West Valley Humane Society (WVHS) invites you to join them tonight at Split Rail Winery from 4-8pm.

Under the theme "Wine not give?" WVHS aims to cap off their fundraising efforts with an evening of camaraderie, compassion, and of course, fine wine. Every dollar donated goes directly to benefitting shelter pets in need, and guests will enjoy discounted wine priced at $8 a glass. It's an opportunity to have a good time, enjoy your favorite wine, and make a tangible difference in the lives of animals waiting to find their forever homes.

Entry to the event is free, and there will be live music and food trucks! Throughout the Idaho Gives campaign, WVHS has organized a series of engaging events aimed at rallying the community and raising crucial funds — contributing to WVHS's fundraising target of $25,000.

WVHS | Split Raile Winery | Idaho Gives WVHS | Split Raile Winery | Idaho Gives loading...

As Idaho Gives draws to a close, there's no better way to conclude the week of festivities than by spending some time with your friends, family, and fellow animal lovers for an evening of wine, music, and compassion at the Split Rail Winery, as we toast to the support for WVHS and the animals they serve here in the Treasure Valley.

Supporters who are unable to attend the events this week can still contribute by visiting WVHS's Idaho Gives page here.

Find more event information here. To adopt, foster, or learn more about the dogs available at the West Valley Humane Society, visit www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org

