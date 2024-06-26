West Valley Humane Society Faces Closure: How You Can Help Save Animals

One of Idaho's largest animal shelters is in danger of closing, putting the lives of several sheltered animals in danger. Last week, the West Valley Humane Society took to social media to warn that a lack of funding, staff, volunteers, and resources has put its existence in jeopardy.

The shelter handles stray, lost, and pet surrenders for Canyon County, Nampa, and Caldwell. In the past, the facility finished second in the nation in a national contest involving pet adoptions sponsored by Rachel Ray and the ASPCA.

Canyon County used to operate the facility, but it allowed a nonprofit to take over years ago. Despite the efforts of donors, staff, volunteers, and concerned citizens, the shelter has had a challenging, troubled financial run. (This is not an easy story to write or report on.)

West Valley did update its status via Facebook on Wednesday. They've announced several changes in their operation.

"We ask that the community be patient with us as we restructure and provide vital training to current staff and the influx of new volunteers so that we can better support the patrons coming in. Over the next few weeks, West Valley will be implementing the following changes to services and hours to ensure we are meeting our contractual obligations while being mindful of our current budget and staffing restraints."

You can read their entire statement and the changes below.

We reached to the shelter to hear what their next step will be and how we can help. We have yet to hear from them, but will update you on this important story as it develops.

