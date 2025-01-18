America has three branches of government. The executive, legislative, and judicial branches are all coequal branches of government. The founding fathers designed our system of governance to protect the people from one branch becoming too powerful. ￼

However, the world's most popular Chinese App, TikTok, has united America's three branches, rarely seen in most Americans' lifetimes. The TikTok App has been declared an enemy of the state, figuratively speaking. During his first term, President Trump demanded the Chinese sell the app to an American company or our government would ban it.

Most Americans didn't support the move, but times have changed. The state of Montana has banned TikTok. Congress passed a law demanding the sale, or the app would disappear. The Supreme Court backed the law with a rare, historic nine-to-zero unanimous decision. President Biden decided to punt on his duty to begin the ban. Are we surprised that this guy wouldn't do his job? President Trump must now decide if he will follow his sworn constitutional duty and boot TikTok.



The app collects all your information and sends it back to the Communist Chinese Government. It tracks everything you do on your phone. However, because the app is so popular, many Americans say they don't care about being tracked by the communists.

Idaho has a long tradition as a Mountain West state that embraces Libertarianism. The state continues to brag about its standing as the most business-friendly or unregulated state in the nation.

With those thoughts in mind, we asked several Idahoans what they thought about the government banning TikTok. Here's what they told us in their uncensored views.

TikTok User Gets Roasted For Returning to California From Idaho Why are people so mean in the comments? We're better than this, Idaho... Gallery Credit: Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM

Ashton Jeanty TikTok Dance Turned Popular Boise Trend What would it take for you to learn this dance? Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola