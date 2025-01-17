Breaking News: Idahoans Deploy to Protect President Biden

President Joseph Robin Biden will leave office on Monday. As President-Elect Donald John Trump regains office, the president will transition to a former president. The eyes of the entire world will be in Washington, D.C.

The nation's capital is a long way away from Idaho. However, a group of Idahoans will be charged with a special mission: protecting President Biden's life.

Joe Biden Sworn In As 46th President Of The United States At U.S. Capitol Inauguration Ceremony Getty Images loading...

The Idaho National Guard is deploying to Washington, D.C., as part of the enormous presidential inauguration protection detail. While most of us will be watching the action on television, Idaho's citizen soldiers will be guarding America's most treasured public servants.

Three hundred fifty Idaho soldiers and airmen will be stationed at the 60 Presidential Inauguration.

"I am incredibly proud of the men and women of the Idaho National Guard as they mobilize to support civil authorities during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C.,” said Maj. Gen. Tim Donnellan, adjutant general of Idaho and commander of the Idaho National Guard. “Their professionalism, dedication, and unwavering commitment to our nation exemplify the very best of our state and our military tradition. I have full confidence in their ability to represent Idaho with honor and ensure the safety and security of this historic event."

The Gem State troops will not be alone in protecting the presidents and staff. Forty National Guard units will be working with our folks from Idaho.

This is not the first time the Idaho Guard deployed for a similar deployment four years ago. National Guard troops serve their state, their country, while maintaining their full-time jobs. Thank you to Idaho employers for their dedication to protecting America.

