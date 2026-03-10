Transportation is an essential part of modern life. Not long ago, cross-country journeys required days. The world has experienced powered flight for just over a century.

A few years ago, the airline industry nearly collapsed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Air travel was restricted, causing major losses for airlines and airports.

In addition to pandemic challenges, today the world faces ongoing conflicts, such as the Russians in Ukraine and America and Israel fighting the Iranians.

With the war, terrorist threats have become more prominent. One of our country’s first lines of defense in defending the Homeland is the Transportation Security Administration, otherwise known as TSA.

Travelers usually encounter TSA Agents who make sure there are no terror threats or prohibited objects allowed on any plane.

However, the battle between President Trump, the Republicans, and the Democrats is hitting airline passengers in Boise and beyond. TSA agents are not getting paid due to a partial government shutdown. Agents are now working without getting paid leading to long delays for already weary travelers.

Boise folks enjoy a limited time before taking flight. Lines are not very long compared to other airports. Airline passengers are now advised to get to the airport at least four hours before their flights take off.

The shutdown has hit the website as it was announced it won't be updated until the shutdown is over. The news was published on February 17th.

Experts tell us to plan on having a lot very patience is you're traveling by air.

