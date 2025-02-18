Misguided Idahoans Foolishly Protest in Favor of Waste, Fraud, and Abuse

A few Idahoans decided to celebrate President's Day by making many misguided and incorrect statements to a group of people who shared their anger. The mainstream media will report that hundreds of protesters rallied outside the statehouse Monday, demanding an end to the Trump Administration. ￼

You'll see and hear folks making outrageous claims saying that our government is now a Fascist regime. Sadly, no one in the Boise media decided to correct their fanatical ramblings. Fascism was the governments of Germany and Italy during World War Two. The Allies, led by America, destroyed those regimes. Alas, we live in the TikTok world, even in Idaho, where facts are overrated or ignored.

The protest's irony was that Donald Trump has only been in office for a month. In his first month, the president has uncovered billions of dollars of waste, fraud, and abuse. The president was elected to root out the wasteful spending of the corrupt Joe Biden Administration.

Idaho Protestors Want Waste, Fraud, and Abuse They say, Bring back bungling Biden! Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

It seems the folks protesting in Boise were mad that the president has saved Americans millions of dollars by using the Department of Government Efficiency led by Elon Musk, the world's richest man, for free.

Do the protestors want to bring back waste, fraud, and abuse? Do they miss their tax dollars going to other countries at the expense of Americans? Perhaps it's asking too much for the national and local media to point out the protests' hypocrisy.

Besides a soundbite or two, what did the protests accomplish except to show their ignorance of the critical issues involving our country?

