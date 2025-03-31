Meridian Tesla Protest Turns Violent: Car Incident Involving 70-Year-Old

A weekend protest got out of hand as one man allegedly hit another man with his car. The event took place at the Tesla Dealership in Meridian on Franklin Road. The protest was part of the nationwide movement called the 'Tesla Takedown.'

Idaho Patriots responded to the calls to protest by rallying to support Elon Musk and the Tesla employees. The company has been under attack since Mr. Musk decided to save America by working for the Trump Administration.

Meridian Police say the protests numbered around thirty while the freedom fighters were over two hundred. Police say seventy-year-old Christopher TALBOT made an obscene gesture at a forty-nine-year-old male before allegedly hitting him with his car.

The man went to the hospital, where he was released. Mr. Talbot was arrested and charged with Aggravated Battery. The protest drew many people eager to express their views on DOGE and the Trump Administration. One person dressed up as Adolf Hitler.

We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops. In America, suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

Internet Can't Stop Attacking Idaho Bar Owner For 'Compensating' Why does the internet always have to be so opinionated? Gallery Credit: Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM

What To Do When You Spot A Cybertruck In Idaho Yes, there is protocol to follow. So pay attention. Gallery Credit: Chris Cruise // Townsquare Media