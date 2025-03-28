Meridian Protest Tesla Protest Planned!

It seems nothing is sacred from the wrath of protestors. In the 1960s, protestors burned bras and flags to demonstrate their disapproval of the Vietnam War. America was founded on a protest called the Boston Tea Party over taxation without representation. ￼

In the past few years, we've seen vaccine and mask protests. However, a national protest will be coming to Meridian, Idaho, on Saturday. As is common in today's world, the protest was announced on various social media platforms, according to the Boise Weekly.

The protest is scheduled to begin at noon at the Tesla dealership in Merdian. There have been many protests at Tesla dealerships across the country. Democrats and liberals are taking out their election losses on Elon Musk.

No doubt the Meridian Police will be available to make sure there isn't a problem. It is troubling that the most made-in-America vehicle, Tesla, is now the target of political opponents who can't accept the results of the November election.

We will continue to update you on this story as it develops.

