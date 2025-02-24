Will Idaho’s Governor Say No to President Trump’s School Choice Bill?

The battle over school choice appeared to be over. Both the House and Senate passed a school choice bill giving parents fifty million dollars to aid in funding private and home education. President Donald Trump praised Governor Little in Washington, DC.

It seemed like a no-brainer for the governor to sign the bill, changing Idaho's educational direction forever. To quote the great sportscaster Lee Corso, 'Not so fast, my friend.'

Governor Little announced last week that he would open the legislation to the public and ask them to weigh in on whether he should sign or veto it. You can read the details of HB 93 here.

Curious about who voted for the bill? Idaho Education News provides the breakdown here.

Governor Little opened the phone lines and asked Idahoans what they thought about the bill. The number is 208-334-2100, and you can hit 1 for yes and 2 for no. We hoped the governor would have someone answering the phone or, at the very least, allow people to leave a voicemail. Sadly, that will not happen, thanks to the machines.

The governor has used the phone-from-home method in the past during COVID. It's an interesting play by the governor. Glen in Nampa says the governor 'abdicated his throne and needs to make a decision. He continues, 'We the people, elected officials, to make a decision, and he can't make one?'

It's hard to believe the governor would not sign HB 93, although a large influential group led by the teacher's unions opposes it. In the past, the Idaho Education Association has backed Governor Little. This bill appears to be the breaking point of their tenuous partnership. We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

