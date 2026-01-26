There are many great stories about Idaho kids taking advantage of public education. Although the public education system is supported substantially by Idaho’s general fund budget, it still faces challenges and is not perfect.

Last year, Idaho Conservatives passed a bill signed by Governor Little that allows tax credits for parents to fund private, religious, or home-schooled education. The law, the Parental Choice Tax Credit, is being challenged in the Idaho Supreme Court.

Opponents do not want 50 million dollars to go to this program, arguing that it violates the state’s constitution.

Exposing a Zero Fail Policy in Idaho Schools

Recently, Republican Conservative State Representative Chris Bruce of Kuna asked the Idaho State School Superintendent of Public Instruction a very important question.

Why are Idaho students and parents having to pay for additional remedial classes before taking college classes? In other words, why aren’t Idaho schools failing students who aren’t competent in the curriculum? Watch the interaction below.

Are you satisfied with her response? If not, remember it is an election year. Last week, it was reported by Idaho Education News due to declining enrollment, the schools will lose $22.3 million dollars.

Despite the massive amount of money state schools receive, local schools continue to raise money for infrastructure among other needs.

We'll continue to monitor the budget discussions and keep you informed when a final budget proposal is reached for this fiscal year. Idahoans pay for a quality public school system, let's hope we finally get a return on our investment.

