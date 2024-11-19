West Ada School System’s Funding Woes: Taxpayers Feel The Pinch

In a move that may shock and involve West Ada School System taxpayers, a recent public report says the district needs a whopping one billion dollars to maintain its facilities, a cost that will directly impact the community.

Idaho, a state with a unique and proud tradition of limited government and a part-time legislature, stands out as a beacon of freedom. Politicians often boast about the Gem State being the least regulated state in the union, which continues attracting thousands of Americans seeking a better life.

However, Idaho schools need to be up to national standards. Teacher pay is very low, and an Idaho school district asks for more money every other day. The legislature approved a one-time gift of almost five hundred million dollars, but more was needed to quell the need for additional funding.

The Kuna and Caldwell school districts recently passed levies to restore services and keep teachers employed. Caldwell said it couldn't afford school resource officers. Thankful the levy passed, and now the police will be back in the hallways, where they're needed now more than ever.

The West Ada case is a particular situation. The district is the largest and used to be called the Meridian School District. The district's popularity has caused it to grow, adding more schools. A billion dollars is needed over the next ten years.

Recently, a half-billion-dollar levy failed. Levies have never failed in the past, much to the chagrin of taxpayers.

The Idaho Press reports that West Ada completed a report stating that it needs over a billion dollars for infrastructure and facility maintenance. The report was released during a school board meeting conducted by an outside firm.

Idaho Education News reports that West Ada will receive some money from the state government but not a billion dollars. The report can be read here.

