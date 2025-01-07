Why Idaho Will Approve School Choice This Year

With the pomp and ceremonies over, the Idaho Legislature is moving at a breakneck pace. Republican and Democratic leaders, along with Governor Brad Little, have shared their wish lists for the upcoming session. ￼

The biggest challenge and opportunity are how the state will fund education. Conservatives have continued to advocate for school choice or a voucher system. (Ironically, Republicans successfully championed school vouchers in the 1990s, but today's Republicans seem to be afraid to embrace the word.)

Education is a sensitive topic in the Gem State, as the state spends more than half the general fund on education. Unfortunately, the state is not one of the top states academically or in teacher pay. Critics of Idaho say the state loses quality teachers due to low pay.

Idaho continues to attract thousands of new residents yearly, creating a demand for more classrooms, especially in the heart of the Gem State, the Treasure Valley. Conservatives have argued that public education needs a massive overhaul, considering homeschooling, charter schools, and private schools continue to grow.

Parents moving to Idaho want their children raised with their values, not those of the Biden Administration. Governor Little proposed a version of school choice that would be capped at a certain amount for low-income families.

The Democrats and Idaho Education Association officials blasted efforts to reform public education. They vow to fight any move to allow parents to help pay for their kids' education.

Despite their rhetoric, Democrats and squishy Republicans do not hold the majority in the House or the Senate. Governor Little's signal to allow a program to begin in this state means we will see school choice as an option in 2025.

We'll update you on the legislature while they're in session.

