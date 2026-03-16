Lately, when folks think of True Crime, the state of Idaho is among the first to come to mind. Why is the Gem State so synonymous with crime?

Kohberger Getty Images / Kyle Green-Pool loading...

In recent years, Chad Daybell, Lori Daybell, and Bryan Kohberger were held accountable for murder. Michael Vaughn's case recently went to trial and has featured on several national shows.

Utah, not Idaho, is the scene for the latest True Crime story. The case involves Kouri Richins, a young mother and wife, accused of killing her husband, Eric.

The case has all the hallmarks of a tragedy, with the suspect millions in debt and unfaithful to her husband. The prosecution alleges she killed Eric by poisoning him with Fentanyl in hopes of getting millions in insurance money and a new life with her lover.

The trial is now going to the jury. The state rested its case, and the defense declined to call one witness. The case has drawn national attention, including from CBS’s 48 Hours and Court TV, which is streaming it now.

The case includes details that Mrs. Richins is a real estate agent who flipped houses and wrote children’s books about grief. The case could come down to if jurors see her as a widow, a witch or a black widow. All of those terms were used to describe her in court.

We'll update you on this story once a verdict has been announced.

Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Sentenced to Life in Prison An emotional hearing took place at the Ada County Courthouse on Wednesday morning, July 23rd Gallery Credit: Photos Courtesy: Kyle Green, AP Pool

After 44 Years, A Mysterious Idaho Murder Is Finally Solved Ada County Sheriff's Office has finally solved a cold case after 44 years. Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas

Leaked Video Claims To Capture Idaho Murder Suspect While at this time, the footage remains in a state of speculation--a lot of the information known about this Idaho case seems to line up well with what has surfaced in this video. Gallery Credit: Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V3IzUtrYo-Y