If you’re a kid or a student, then this is your favorite week of the year, well outside of Christmas vacation and Summer vacation. Yes, it’s Spring Break week in the Gem State. Usually, this week is filled with trips to local or state ski resorts.

Four Reasons Why Everyone Loves Idaho Why People Move to Idaho Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Have you noticed a major problem with any attempted skiing excursion? Yes, we haven’t had enough snow to make a trip to the slopes enjoyable. The uniqueness of our unusually warm winter has made recreational choices a bit limited for parents, grandparents, or whoever is in charge of the kids while most parents continue to work.

This week, the weather will be among the warmest, suggesting outdoor activities could be possible. Can you believe some forecasts have our temperatures in the eighties for a day or two? With the warm weather, parks and trails will be dry enough for kids, big and small, to play outside. Kicking a soccer ball or throwing a football are great ways to have fun and get great exercise.

If you’re looking for places to visit on or off a budget, the Treasure Valley has Wahooz i n Meridian and Pojos in Boise. The Warhawk Museum in Nampa is offering discounted rates for kids this week. The museum offers a world-class view of America’s fighting forces.

There's also the Idaho Children's Museum i n Meridian offering lots of real life experiences for kids.

This week presents a great opportunity for older students to work part time hours earning extra money for their post high school careers. Regardless of what you do or don't do, this week provides the perfect opportunity to show your kids how much you love them.

America's 10 Worst Airports For Spring Break Delays 2026 Data from the US Department of Transportation, analyzed by USA Facts , tracks the percentage of flights arriving within 15 minutes of schedule. That 15-minute cushion is the industry standard for “on time.” Airports are then ranked by overall punctuality rates across major carriers. No traveler horror stories. Just cold, hard arrival data deciding who’s early… and who’s still circling. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow