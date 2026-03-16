Many years ago, Boise was the only shopping destination for Idahoans who wanted to shop at a major national retail chain. The Boise Townsquare Mall was the place to be for both socializing and shopping.

Nampa’s beloved Karcher Mall couldn’t compete with the big chains in Boise.

It now appears that Boise can’t compete with another Treasure Valley city. The Boise mall has seen better days, though many still travel there to relive their childhood memories.

For most shoppers in our area, the Village at Meridian is the place to be.

The Village is so successful that they’re going to expand to the other side of their Eagle Road location. The plan has been in the works for years, as the real estate land was secured at much more affordable prices.

As this expansion unfolds, Idaho’s growth attracts more national chains that were previously unavailable.

Now, another major shopping destination is coming to Meridian. Idaho’s second-largest city continues to grow in both residential and business properties. Years ago, the state created the 10 Mile Road exit. Today, the area is home to many retail outlets, including the retail giant SCHEELS.

Business is about to pick up as a new shopping destination, called The District, is being built. Not to be confused with 10 Mile Crossing. The District will feature a Target store, a Lifetime Fitness, other shops, and possibly another In-N-Out Burger.

The chain was denied a second location due to traffic concerns. Why are so many businesses choosing Meridian over Boise? Meridian's leadership has been actively recruiting businesses for many years.

Unlink Boise, Meridian has a pro business local government, plenty of open space, and many other positives not found in the City of Trees.

25 Stores That Are No Longer at Boise Towne Square Mall In April 2022, we counted 20 vacant storefronts at the Boise Towne Square Mall. Since it opened in 1988, a lot of stores have come and gone. While this is in no way a complete list of the stores that have moved on from the mall or closed completely, these are 25 that are no longer there. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

10 Stores We Wish We Had Inside Boise Towne Square Mall It's time we beef up Boise Towne Square Mall! What stores would you like to see in the Boise Townsquare Mall? Here is our wishlist... Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas