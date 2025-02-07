Idaho Governor Brad Little has enjoyed a fulfilling yet challenging two terms in office. What began as a smooth transition from his predecessor, Butch Otter, was disrupted by the Covid Pandemic. ￼

The governor did not order a statewide mask mandate despite liberals attacking him and Conservatives criticizing him. Governor Little's main objective was to make Idaho the nation's most business-friendly state and improve the state's education system.

The post-pandemic has seen Idaho continue to grow, attracting both businesses and new residents. Political observers defined Governor Little as a fiscal Conservative who didn't explore social or cultural issues.

However, that changed as the state became the first in the nation to protect girls from competing against biological boys in women's sports. The Idaho law signed by the governor became the blueprint for other states to pass similar laws.

Governor Little recently signed a proclamation defending women's sports. The governor was in Washington, D.C., this week to meet with President Trump on this and other important issues. The president held nothing back on what he thinks of Governor Little and Idaho. Take a listen for yourself to President Trump.

The president agrees with Governor Little's direction. The power of President Trump cannot be underestimated in Idaho. If the governor continues to get praise from the president, he will coast to another term in office. The governor shared the good news from inside the presidential compound.

Govenor Little and others were in the White House to witness the president signing his Executive Order banning biologic men from participating in female sports.

