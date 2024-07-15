Californians React to Trump Assassination Attempt
The fallout over the attempted assassination attempt of President Donald Trump continues. President Biden has called on all Americans to tone down the rhetoric. The Trump Era has been marked by folks making incredibly inflammatory statements. However, what was the reaction from the president's most vocal critics?
What will California's political players have to say about the attempt on President Donald Trump's life? What have Californians Gavin Newsom, Maxine Waters, Adam Schiff, and Nancy Pelosi have to say?
We begin with California Governor Gavin Newsom. The governor has been one the most vocal critics of President Trump.
How about the lovely Nancy Pelosi?
There's also the outspoken Congresswoman Maxine Waters. We looked at her X or Twitter feed and found no mention of wishing President Trump a speedy recover.
How about Congressman Adam Schiff?
Vice President Kamala Harris
