Read What Idahoans Are Saying About the Devastating California Wildfires

The nation continues to mourn the loss of homes, families, people, and pets as the California Wildfires rage. Idaho, along with other states, has sent supplies and firefighters to extinguish fires. ￼

The damage from the fires is so bad that some politicians believe the upcoming 2028 Olympics should be moved to another city in America or the world. LA Mayor Karen Bass is facing justified criticism for her decisions to cut the fire department and being in Ghana as the fires burned.

California Governor Gavin Newsom continues to blame everyone but the failed state emergency system. The system failed to adequately prepare for the massive fires that were predicted for several years.

Idaho Governor Brad Little stated how California would benefit from following Idaho's firefighting example.

Idaho and California have a unique relationship. Idaho is one of the most Conservative states, while California is the nation's most liberal. There is a California subculture living in Idaho driven from their homes due to the Golden State's toxic culture and politics.

Gem Staters have plenty of opinions, but what are they saying about the wildfires in California? We had a chance to solicit their opinions on social media. Read what they had to say below.

