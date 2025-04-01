Governor’s Veto Sparks Debate Over Medical Freedom In Idaho

Just when you thought the governor and the legislator were getting along, he issued his first veto of this session. Governor Little vetoed the Medical Freedom Act. It will be up to the House and Senate if they can muster the votes to override the veto. ￼

The Governor wrote a letter explaining his veto. He said the bill jeopardized medical freedom in Idaho and continued writing the bill that would prevent schools from sending sick kids home. You can read his entire letter here.

Idaho's Attorney General issued a press release urging the legislature to override the Governor's veto.

"I urge the House and Senate to override the Governor's veto of SB1023 and protect the rights of Idahoans. The Medical Freedom Act is the defining bill of this session—one that would protect Idahoans from government-imposed vaccine and mask mandates. Five years ago, COVID-19 brought chaos: lockdowns, mandates, business closures, school shutdowns, and restrictions that crushed our freedoms. In hindsight, the damage to our society, children, and economy was far worse than the virus itself. I ran for Attorney General because our State failed to protect our citizens from government overreach. The legislature now has the opportunity to do the right thing."

Many political experts believe the Senate will have trouble getting the necessary votes. The Medical Freedom Act is a response to how the State handled COVID-19. The governor received criticism from both the liberals and Conservatives.

We'll keep you updated on this story as it develops.

