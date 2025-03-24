Idaho Welcomes Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to Boise

The nation's most Conservative governor traveled to the least regulated state to promote a balanced budget amendment and the Convention of States. On Monday morning, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis met with Idaho Governor Brad Little and the local media.

Governor DeSantis ran for president and is considered the front-runner for the GOP title in 2028. President Donald Trump cannot run again as he is in his second term. The Florida governor made an unsuccessful bid for the 2024 primary but was defeated by Donald Trump.

The Florida governor began with a story about his son that will warm the hearts of Boise State fans. "I've got a son in first grade who's a big prognosticator in terms of football predictions. For the record, in the college football playoff, he unsuccessfully picked Boise State to beat Penn State. He was rooting for Boise State to beat Penn State."

Governor DeSantis urged another run at the balanced budget amendment. He reminded folks that the last time the federal budget was balanced was during the Bill Clinton Administration. The governor also pointed out how he has reduced Florida's debt.

The Article V Convention would require thirty-four states. Twenty-seven states have certified the need for the Convention of States.

After he leaves Idaho, Governor DeSantis will move on to Montana to lobby for the Convention of States. The Idaho Republican Party has spoken out against the Convention of States, saying the danger to the nation is too great. The proposal has been hotly debated in the legislature, on talk radio, and throughout the state.

We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

