Idahoans Moving to California Are in For a Rude Awakening

Every day, Idahoans are witnessing a mass exodus from the once-golden state of California. Many of these newcomers share harrowing stories, describing a deteriorating government and a criminal justice system that instills fear.

Criminals seem to operate with impunity, often released swiftly after arrest, posing a threat to others. This potential loss of personal safety is a stark contrast to the relatively secure environment in Idaho.

The lack of leadership continues to cause lifelong Californians to relocate to other states. However, what happens when an Idahoan has to move to California? Would anyone willingly move to a state with different political views? Is there enough incentive to persuade an Idahoan to move to California?

However, what happens if you're forced to leave Idaho? Let's look at a few differences between the two states so you can better prepare for the potential challenges of moving to California.

Idahoans moving to California will not have the same freedom to carry their firearms. Leftist lawmakers work nonstop to take away the Second Amendment. In Idaho, guns are everywhere. You don't need a permit to open or conceal carry; you cannot open carry in California. The state continues to pass laws opposing your right to protect yourself, a stark contrast to the gun rights in Idaho.

Big masculine pickup trucks are ubiquitous in the Gem State. California will be eliminating gas-powered vehicles by 2035. The state has the highest gas prices in the country. State politicians demand residents drive EV vehicles. Lawn equipment must be electric; the state has banned gas-powered lawn equipment, a significant change from vehicle freedom in Idaho.

The California Criminal Justice system is broken. Police are attacked and can't protect themselves. The legislature is trying to overturn the lawlessness, but it doesn't look good for them. Why live in a state where your possessions are stolen? Idaho is a state that loves police, and criminals are punished.

Idaho is called the reddest of the red states. California has the most liberal politicians in the country. Is there any state that can match the zany liberalism of Newsom, Waters, Schiff, and so many others?

