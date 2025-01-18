Idaho’s Brad Little Doesn’t Hold Back About California
Idaho's Governor Brad Little is not known as a political flamethrower. The quiet rancher from Emmett has guided the Gem State through the pandemic and a boom-and-bust housing market. He recently gave a popular state-of-the-state address that received glowing accolades from both political parties. ￼
The governor is not known to openly criticize his opponents. He spends most of his time touting the state's unregulated and business-friendly status.
However, the recent devastating California Wildfires have caused the governor to express concern about how Idaho deals with fires compared to Gavin Newsom's state.
The governor issued a written statement that was highly critical of the current fire management in the Golden State.
"The devastating southern California fires are heartbreaking, and we continue to pray for the many families impacted. However, the extent of the damage is, unfortunately, not altogether surprising. The decisions of California's elected leaders have made many places in the Golden State unsafe to live. The opposite is happening in Idaho. We are strategically and proactively reducing fire risk and ensuring Idahoans' property is covered," Governor Little said.
Governor Little reminded Idahoans that he called out the federal government for their lack of fire management. Unlike other states, Idaho is proposing 100 million dollars to increase fire prevention and treatment.
His plan includes early detection, enhanced aviation support, firefighter raises and replenishing last year's fire release funds. Idaho, along with other Western States, continues to suffer during the summer months. Fires from California or within the state decrease the air quality for several months.
Last year, many homes, farms, and grazing fields were lost due to fires in Eastern Oregon.
We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.
