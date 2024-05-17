Popular American Car Will Not Be Sold In Idaho

How does one describe the gradual disappearance of something most Americans hold dear? For many of us, our childhood memories are intertwined with family car rides, and our first taste of independence came from driving a sedan. It's a part of our culture that's slowly fading away as significant car manufacturers shift their focus.

SUVs, vans, and trucks have not just replaced cars; they've revolutionized how we travel. The rapid growth of these versatile vehicles has made them a staple of America, offering more space, power, and adaptability than traditional sedans. Today, another prominent American car maker has decided to align with this trend, marking a significant shift in our car culture.

General Motors, the parent company of Chevrolet, announced that it was ending the production of the Chevy Malibu. The company says it will focus on EVs despite many car dealers complaining that no one wants to buy EVs.

The company has a best-selling pickup truck called the Silverado, which many Americans continue to clamor to buy. The Malibu has been part of American life since 1964. Ten million Malibus have been sold since its beginning, and now it's over for the once popular sedan.

The move could devastate union auto workers who just signed a new collective bargaining agreement approved by President Joe Biden. Now GM says they will build a new plant to build EVs, leaving the former Malibu workers with an uncertain future. These are hardworking individuals, dedicated to their craft, now facing the harsh reality of a changing industry.

