The snow is gone, so the roads in the Gem State are about to get much more dangerous. It won't be long before the Idaho State Police and the Gem State's other law enforcement agencies declare the 100 deadliest days of Summer.

The campaign is designed to alert Idahoans to the dangers of excessive speeding. However, the Boise Area does have a problem with drivers exceeding the speed limit no matter the weather conditions.

Unfortunately, we see the consequences of dangerous speeding over the speed limit, where some lose their lives in car crashes. Many folks have a challenge due to their choice of vehicles. One may ask why one needs a car that goes over one hundred miles per hour if the speed limit is fifty or sixty-five miles per hour. ￼

Idahoans will tell you cars and trucks easily pass by when the speed limit is eighty miles per hour. Some folks are in a hurry and don't understand or care about the consequences of reckless driving over the speed limit.

We've established speeders in Idaho, but do law enforcement officers target or profile those with fast cars? Can you get away with speeding if you're in a lower-profile vehicle than a sporty one?

Safety officials and others advise driving responsibly and following the speed limit as always best. However, we have uncovered that certain vehicles will likely get you pulled over in Idaho. There is no need to leave this website; let's look at these ticket-attracting vehicles right below here. Let us know what you think!

