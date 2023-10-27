Report: Idaho Roads Increasingly Becoming Deadlier

As more and more people move to Idaho, our roads have become more deadly for Gem State drivers, according to a new report. Although Idaho is one of the least populated states, it is one of the largest states in the United States. Idahoans depend on a system of state roads and federal highways that were designed for a smaller state population.

Whether it's the Treasure Valley or other parts of our state, drivers have become more aggressive. According to the Idaho Office of Highway Safety (OHS), 222 people have died in crashes on our roads so far in 2023, surpassing the 215 people killed last year.

We've all heard the public service announcements stating seat belt saves lives. The report says that seventy-four people died in car accidents without wearing their seat belts.

Photo of driver honking in traffic on the road nubumbim loading...

Speeding and failure to stay in one's lane were the biggest causes of fatalities. Several folks have complained on the radio and online about aggressive driving in the Treasure Valley. Tailgating, crossing into oncoming traffic, and speeding are the three most common concerns.

"We often think about crashes as isolated incidents, but it adds up to a real crisis on our roads," said Highway Safety Manager Josephine Middleton. "The safest thing we can do for ourselves, and our communities is to drive engagement. That means seatbelt on, free from distractions, and actively scanning the road ahead."

Traffic jam Maciej Korzekwa loading...

Almost seventy people, sixty-seven, have been killed in single-vehicle crashes. Eighteen motorcyclists lost their lives, and we still have two months left in the year.

Please drive defensively and wear your seatbelts.

Awkward Hospitality Ends Idaho Road Rage Fight In a strange brawl on the streets of the Treasure Valley, some sort of road rage incident has the internet laughing out loud at how awkward things were brought to a close.

It isn't often that we see much serious road rage here in the Treasure Valley. Perhaps an occasional "flying of the bird" or an explicative yelled--for the most part, the lack of real traffic in Boise and our overall "slower" pace of life keeps everyone calm. This brawl seems to be an exception to the rule, at one point, one of the fighting men says to "go back to Washington". It's the END of the fight that has everyone online LAUGHING...maybe it's just some good old fashioned Idaho Hospitality? Gallery Credit: Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM

10 Things Guaranteed to Give Boise Drivers Road Rage