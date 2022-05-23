Idahoans Take To Facebook to Stop Road Rage
Have you ever been so frustrated with aggressive driving that you didn't know what to do or how to react? We've all seen too many stories of folks not behaving like they should while driving throughout the Treasure Valley. Although it would be nice to send those offenders back to driver's ed, that option, however entertaining, is just not realistic.
Boise Traffic Incident Captured on Video Goes Viral
Treasure Valley drivers have found a new way to vent their anger over our crazy road conditions. The Idaho Press reports that several Idahoans have taken to social media to share their stories of crazy inattentive drivers. The group has almost 25,000 members who say daily just how bad drivers in our area have become.
Unfortunately, we've seen folks engage in road incidents that turned tragic. You can read about what happened in Canyon County a few months ago that turned a ride home into a homicide. I've personally covered a story where a mother killed another woman due to road rage. You can read that story from the Washington Post here.
How bad are drivers in Idaho compared to the rest of the nation? A report released earlier this year ranked Idaho drivers as the second rudest in the country. As the Memorial Day holiday approaches, AAA and the Idaho State Police remind drivers that the 100 deadliest days of Summer will begin.
Can social media posting curb the increase in rude driving? Some group members tell the Idaho Press that the page brings folks together. The group is a private one but does accept new members.