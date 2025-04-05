Idaho Welcomes Conservative Charlie Kirk to Boise State

The Idaho Legislative season may be over, but things are heating up politically in the Gem State. One of the nation's most potent and popular Conservatives is coming to Idaho. And unlike Socialist Bernie Sanders, this guy is coming to Boise.

Charlie Kirk, talk show host, leader of Turning Point USA, and close friend of President Donald Trump will visit Boise State on April 15th at noon. His appearance is part of Turning Point USA's Comeback America Tour, which will also include nine colleges this month.

Mr. Kirk has previously appeared in Idaho, once in Eagle as the featured speaker at

Freedom Stand

and years later in Nampa. His appearances always attract both supporters and detractors. We expect the talk show host to host a question-and-answer question.

Boise State has been the well-deserved target of criticism from Conservatives for their embracing woke and DEI ideology. The current president will be leaving Boise State to take a job at the liberal University of Vermont.

Mr. Kirk has risen through the ranks of Conservative media, founding Turning Point USA years ago. While many believed young Americans would not be attracted to Conservatism, Turning Point USA has become one of the most influential groups in the country.

Turning Point USA and Elon Musk were charged with increasing grassroots turnout during the November presidential elections. Their efforts are a major factor in President Trump's remarkable comeback.

