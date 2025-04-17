Boise’s Ashton Jeanty Holds Nothing Back in Direct Message to NFL Owners

A week from now, Ashton Jeanty will be drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft. The running back is the most celebrated since the New York Giants drafted Saquon Barkley.

The former Bronco has appeared in two national television commercials and on numerous national television and radio shows, and podcasts. Despite playing at a Group of Five school, Boise State, he is the most talked-about player outside of the quarterbacks in this year's NFL Draft.

The draft will be held Thursday in Green Bay. Mr. Jeanty is one of the more than a dozen college football players. He is talented, hardworking, loyal, and charismatic.

Several NFL teams, including the Cowboys, Raiders, Jaguars, and others, are rumored to be enamored with the former Bronco. Unlike any soon-to-be drafted player in years, Mr. Jeanty has decided to address every NFL team regarding what he brings to their team.

He wrote an extensive, heartfelt letter here describing his life, challenges, and struggles. Remember, Mr. Jeanty was not a highly recruited athlete out of North Texas, with Boise State being the exception. He showed his character by turning down millions of dollars to stay in Boise instead of taking more money from a bigger school.

Here is one of many powerful paragraphs written by Mr. Jeanty to the NFL.

'I've had all these moments as a football player where I've felt like I'm ready to go. Ready to be GREAT. But then for one reason or another, I haven't been able to get there immediately. So I've had to take the long way sometimes. And what I've learned about "the long way" is — it didn't keep me from being great. It just made it so when I got there, I'd be even greater.'

