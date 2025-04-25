Ashton Jeanty Shares His Christian Faith and Boise State Lessons

Ashton Jeanty is now a Las Vegas Raider. The now-former Bronco was picked by the Raiders in the first round with the fifth overall pick in the most recent NFL Draft.

In the months between his last game against Penn State and the draft, the talented running back has appeared in national commercials, podcasts, and at Boise State's pro day. Mr. Jeanty, who met the press Friday in Las Vegas, said his days as the best player in college football are over. He was the highest-drafted Boise State player in program history. ￼

The talented running back wasn't alone in Green Bay as Coach Danielson and Boise State Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey were on hand to cheer him on.

Mr. Jeanty met with this new team Friday and had a chance to share his thoughts on the beginning of his NFL career.

One of the first questions involved his Christian faith and how much is his faith apart of what makes him a man. He replied, "it's everything, that's what I've been rooted in and it's helped me get where I'm at this point." He continued saying he's thankful for his relationship with 'the man upstairs.'

What He Learned from Boise State

Another reporter wanted to know how Boise State Football influenced his life. Those that know Mr. Jeanty will not be surprised at his response. "The hard work and discipline and doing the things that no one else wants to do."

He explained that was the Bronco way meaning to work hard and go the extra effort.

