Arguably, the most outstanding player that Boise State has ever produced took the field Thursday night as his Las Vegas Raiders took on the Seattle Seahawks. Boise State fans, and those who followed the talented former Bronco, tuned in to see if Mr. Jeanty's college talent would translate to the NFL.

Oddly, the game ended in a 23-23 tie as both teams evaluated who would and wouldn't make the permanent roster. The game featured the return of former Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll, now coaching the Raiders against his old team.

The star of Thursday's NFL preseason game was a former Boise State running back. But it was the man whom Mr. Jeanty replaced, George Holani, who stole the show. The Seahawks running back had an impressive night, rushing for 61 yards on seven carries.

Mr. Jeanty, who has maximized his uber successful career at Boise State, had fewer carries and fewer yards. He rushed three times for a negative yard. The former Bronco is the favorite to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, but he had a rough set of reviews from the online world.

After the post by the Seahawks, others took to online to share their critical thoughts. Mr. Jeanty is not in Boise any longer.

