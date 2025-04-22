Ashton Jeanty: A Boise Dream Come True

Finally, the NFL Draft has arrived. The eyes of not only the nation but the entire world will be watching the first round live from Green Bay, Wisconsin. Boise State football has produced several highly successful NFL players and a few Super Bowl Champions. ￼

However, Thursday's draft is the most anticipated in Bronco Nation history. The Heisman Runner-up, Ashton Jeanty, is rumored to have moved up to a first-round pick; some speculate he could go as high as a top five pick.

Mr. Jeanty's rise to power is an example of an outlier in today's big-money game of college football. Unlike the numerous athletes who jump into the transfer portal for a bigger paycheck, the running back stayed at Boise State for less money.

His commitment paid off for him and the Broncos, as the team vaulted to the third spot in the twelve-team college football playoff. Mr. Jeanty came very close to winning the Heisman Trophy, which brought significant attention to the program.

What's next for Mr. Jeanty is a return to work. He'll no longer be the most talked about college football player but an NFL rookie. He recently wrote a letter to NFL Teams stating that he will give them everything he's got.

Mr. Jeanty is a confident, talented, charismatic young man who has earned a place in the hearts of all Boise State fans for generations and generations.

As the world tunes into the Green Bay draft, the eyes of Boise will be watching Ashton Jeanty once again defy the odds. Go Broncos!

