Ashton Jeanty will soon be drafted by an NFL team soon. The talented former Boise State Bronco will be getting paid for his immense talents for some NFL team. Some believe he will be drafted by the Cowboys or the Denver Broncos. Regardless of his destination, Mr. Jeanty will carry the fans of Bronco Nation with him.

Mr. Jeanty continues to train hitting the weights, performing various running and skill workouts.

Due to his historic run at Boise State, the former Bronco could be one of the top ten picks in the draft. Mr. Jeanty made headlines this week by saying that he wouldn't mind playing for the Chicago Bears. He shared his thoughts on a recent interview/podcast.

When asked if he believed he would be drafted in the top 10, he shared his thoughts: "I would be a little shocked. Obviously, value has been brought back to the running backs, but still, it's hard to get drafted that high as a running back." He then said he'd like to go to the Chicago Bears.

The Brilliance of Ashton Jeanty

Mr. Jeanty continued, saying he looked forward to answering and asking the team questions. The former Bronco said he expects his critical forty-yard dash time to be around four points four seconds.

Although his Boise State career is over, the experts at Pro Football Focus have named him the second-best football player of 2024. Mr. Jeanty finished second in the Heisman and is being compared to the NFL's all-time rushing leader, Emmitt Smith.

Ashton takes control

PFF described Mr. Jeanty's season:

'Jeanty turned in an all-time great season and reset the PFF rushing grade record at 96.6. He also set the PFF College record in yards after contact and missed tackles forced by wide margins while challenging Barry Sanders' single-season rushing record. We may not see another performance like Jeanty had this year for a long time.'

We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

