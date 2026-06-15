We are less than 11 Saturdays from the start of the college football season. For players and coaches, it’s a time to rest and hopefully get away from the 24/7 recruiting cycle.

Boise State administrators are working with the newly reformed Pac-12 Conference. As we know, a lot is riding on the new conference’s success to help save the game for conferences outside the Power 4.

Speaking of the Power 4, the Big 12 is suing Texas Tech over its recent court victory that allowed a player with gambling issues to play this season. The Big 12 continues to fight to remain relevant as the SEC and Big 10 expand their presence.

Tim Warner, Getty Images Tim Warner, Getty Images

Speaking of the Big 12, it was a major mistake for the conference to have passed on Boise State. Others may argue that the new Pac-12's geographical footprint is better suited to the Broncos, but please allow us to present our case for Boise State in the Big 12.

Check Out 5 Irrefutable Reasons Boise State Should Be in The Big 12 The 5 Undeniable Reasons The Broncos Belong in the Big 12 Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

What do you think of Boise State in the Big 12 as opposed to the new Pac 12? It will be interesting to see if the team can continue to schedule nonconference powers like Oregon in the future. We'll continue to monitor and update this story as changes occur.

Boise State's PAC-12 Debut: 2026 Football Schedule New year, new conference for Boise State football--kickoff times to be determined closer to the season! Gallery Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM