Exclusive: Ashton Jeanty’s Newest Commercial Video & Photos

Has there ever been a player on and off the field like Boise State's Ashton Jeanty? Mr. Jeanty is now rumored to be a top five pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Although his position, running back, is not as highly rated as it has been in the past, the Heisman runner-up continues to draw unprecedented interest on and off the field.

Mr. Jeanty appeared in a highly rated Super Bowl commercial for Pizza Hut. It looks like he could have a future in television, as another television/video commercial featuring the talented Boise State running back has been released. Here's a quick look at the ad here.

Behind The Scenes: Boise's Ashton Jeanty in Major Super Bowl Ad We love the exclusive access!

Mr. Jeanty's appearance promoting products is a boost not only to Boise State but also to other non-Power Four or Group of Five schools, which will use Mr. Jeanty's exposure to sell their programs.

The new commercial is for Open Door. What is Open Door? The website says it's a new way to buy or sell a home. We'll share the new video below.

When not appearing in commercials, Mr. Jeanty has been preparing himself to appear at the NFL Draft in Green Bay. His stock is rising so high that some NFL experts say he is now a lock to be a top five pick.

If that occurs, it would be historic. The league has moved away from running backs, but thanks to Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry's 2024 performances, the position is becoming popular again.

We'll continue to update you on Mr. Jeanty's on and off-field accomplishments. Check out his new commercial below after the photos! Let us know what you think!

