While the sports world is focused on the NBA and NHL Playoffs, something nefarious is happening in college football. No, true believer, the college football world isn't rescinding NIL and the Transfer Portal.

However, a significant change appears, influencing how the college football playoff selection process will select its top teams. And you can blame Boise State for once again being the great disruptor of the game.

Years ago, the Bowl Championship Series, BCS, was designed to highlight the big market schools and eliminate any opportunity for any team outside their cartel from competing and crashing their party.

The Boise State Broncos, who defeated Oklahoma in the Fiesta Bowl, provided a blueprint for beating the BCS. The cartel eliminated the BCS, moving to a two-team, four-team, and now twelve-team playoff.

Boise State surprised the world last year by securing a first-round bye because it was one of the four highest-ranked conference champions. Pundits and the commissioner of the Big 12, whose team was behind Boise State, were outraged.

Although it would've been insane for the Broncos to host a playoff game on the Blue they settled for playing Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl. Although Boise State lost, several power brokers vowed never to let their top finish happen again.

CBS Sports reports that the college football cartel plans to eliminate conference champions' first-round byes, as Kevin Miller would say, so much for letting them compete on the field.

This is the last year of the current agreement, meaning all conferences and Notre Dame must agree to the change. Next year, only the Big 10 and SEC will decide the format.

We'll continue to update you on this developing story.

