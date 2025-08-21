Ashton Jeanty continues to impress the American public both on and off the field. The Las Vegas Raiders rookie answered his critics with an impressive second preseason game. His first game was limited by a lack of opportunities and a patched-up offensive line.

Boise State fans continue to hope that he will hold up physically during his first NFL season. The running back will get a lot of work in Pete Carroll's offense. Coach Carol loves to run the ball to set up the pass.

As impressive as Mr. Jeanty's on-field performance has been, he continues to outkick the coverage with his off-field activities. Although Boise State is not a traditional national power, Mr. Jeanty is a commercial powerhouse.

The Heisman runner-up has been featured in Super Bowl commercials, which is not easy considering there are many NFL All-Pro veterans who never get the opportunity. Unlike the last NFL rookie with a ton of commercial deals, Baker Mayfield, Mr. Jeanty is not a polarizing personality. His smile and enthusiasm are captured on camera.

His latest commercials feature Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell ordering food at Applebee's. The coach is a natural as he works well with the former Bronco.

Mr. Jeanty has joined the Kendall Ford family. The car dealer is known for their commercials featuring Kellen Moore, Coach Pete, and Leighton Vander Esch. There is a new billboard with Mr. Jeanty joining the Kendall team.

We can't wait to see the commercial, almost as much as we can't wait to continue to cheer for the beloved Ashton Jeanty. You can watch the video below the photos.

