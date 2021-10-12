Charlie Kirk Returning to Idaho

Conservative Radio Talk Show Host and, Founder & President of Turning Point USA is returning to Idaho this month. Kirk, who never takes a break, will return for the FreedomStand 2021 Faith & Freedom Conference on October 26th at 7 pm.

The event will take place in Meridian at Capital Church. Kirk is not coming to Idaho alone. He's bringing some high-caliber guests to inspire the Gem State.

Braeden Sorbo, actor and Turning Point Ambassador and a leader with the Steamboat Institute, will be in town speaking on the need for national revival.

"It is an honor to kick off our second annual FreedomStand event and have Charlie Kirk join us again in the Treasure Valley," said Tracey Koellisch, Co-founder of FreedomStand USA, Inc. and Founder of Eagle Conservatives. "Now more than ever, Freedom is under assault. Suppression of speech, social tyranny, and unjust mandates are paving the way to destroy American values and the loss of our God-given freedoms." FreedomStand is where we exchange ideas and contend for these values in the public square," Koellisch said in a release.

State elected officials, along with Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Ed Humphreys will be at the event. The event's goal is to revive our nation's values through prayer.

Last year, the event drew over 800 Idahoans to Eagle during the heart of the pandemic. Event organizers encourage folks to take the time out of their busy weeknights to join fellow conservatives of faith to make a difference. The Congressional Prayer Caucus and National Prayer USA are also joining in support of the event. For more information, you can click the link here.

Since leaving Idaho, Kirk has continued to promote young conservatives in colleges and universities across the country. He appears on the Fox News Channel reporting on cultural and political issues.

