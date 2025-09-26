Meridian, Idaho, is rapidly emerging as a compelling alternative to Boise for business, residential, and retail growth. For years, Idaho's capital city has reigned supreme in the retail shopping scene, with the Boise Townsquare Mall at the heart of the Treasure Valley. But now, Meridian is stepping up its game.

This location is so unique it can't be defined because it has so many activities. It's the only place in the state where you can shoot an indoor shooting range, go bowling, visit a world class candy store, choose from a wide selection of beef jerky, and shop for everything from women's socks to men's rifles.

Today, Idahoans only have to travel to Eagle Road for an easier shopping experience. However, another area of Meridian is about to rival the Village of Meridian's dominance. Unlike the Village, a collection of stores and restaurants, Ten Mile's appeal centers on one store, SCHEELS.

SCHEELS is an experience that combines shopping with a 16,000-gallon aquarium, 75 specialty shops, Ginna's Cafe, Fuzziwigg's Candy Factory, and many more exciting activities. The average person will spend over two hours shopping, eating, and being entertained at SCHEELS.

How long does it take the average shopper to experience the Meridian SCHEELS? We asked the experts who told us most people spend over TWO hours in the massive Idaho location.

