Massive Meridian Scheels Opens In Only 6 Months [photos.]

The Meridian Scheels Complex is only six months away from completion. Local elected officials, members of Scheels, and even a marching band met today to preview the new Scheels location. The organization continues to look for local employees to staff this indescribable entertainment sports complex. Unlike other national companies, Scheels is employee owned and operated. ￼

“At Scheels, it's the people that are most important. Our customers, our community partners and our team of empowered associates,” said Meridian Scheels Store Leader Tyler Halm. “While we have a small Scheels team here already making our new home in Meridian, and a few more who will be moving here throughout the next six months, the majority of our associates will be hired locally. We can’t wait to get to know the community members and we look forward to welcoming many of them to the Scheels family."

What Makes Scheels So Special?

If you pass the Ten Mile exit going to and from work, you see the Scheels site continuing to be built up at a fast pace. We had an opportunity to take some exclusive photos of the current progress.

Meridian is the center of the Treasure Valley and Scheels will be the center of the entertainment world in Idaho.

scheels YouTube/ SCHEELS loading...

The move to Meridian and closer to Canyon County signals that the growth will continue in the West Ada / East Canyon area. High Schools, a new Mormon temple, several grocery stores, and thousands of homes have been built in the area during the last five years. Scheels landing in Meridian reinforces Meridian's pro-business environment.

How Big?

The Meridian store will be 240,000 square feet of retail space featuring over 75 specialty shops, Scheels is looking to hire people who are passionate about the Idaho, the outdoors, sports, fashion, and customer service. A wide variety of full-time positions have been posted, with part-time positions soon to follow in the coming months.

scheels3 Youtube /SCHEELS loading...

Idaho job openings include a wide variety of careers from Social Media Specialist and Human Resources Assistant to a Fishing Specialty Shop Manager and Freight Support. All Scheels associates are employee owners who enjoy sharing their product knowledge with others and embrace the company’s community minded approach.

Looking for a Job?

Scheels wants to meet with you! You can apply at their job center in Boise at 12426 Explorer Drive, Suite 102. Don't delay, interviews have started. Scheels expects to have a career fair/expo this October.

Looking for more fun, check this out. Meridian Scheels will have two golf simulators and Ginna's Cafe, Fuzziwig's Candy Factory, rollerball (mini bowling), an arcade, and who knows what else? Stay tuned this will be BIG!



Check Out the Updated SCHEELS Construction It's going up fast! Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Incredibly Massive Meridian SCHEELS Revealed A look at the current state of their super store. Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

Check Out The 10 Most Patriotic States In America Let's look for Idaho! Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller