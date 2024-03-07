It's a challenge to top the new entertainment and food options that have moved into Idaho in the last ten years. Idahoans in the Treasure Valley have seen the addition of Big Al's, Dave & Buster's, and the big one, In-N-Out Burger. However, one addition to our area could eclipse the demand of any of the previous first additions to Idaho.

Idaho is less than a month away from opening the first Scheels location in Meridian. The company is employee-owned and operated, and the folk are a mix of sports, entertainment, food, and so many options that we can't do them justice in this article. The company is looking for good folks who want to work at one of Idaho's most entertaining and exotic locations. Over fifty part-time jobs are still available before the grand opening.

"As we quickly approach our Grand Opening, we could not be more excited to add the final group of associates to our team," said Idaho Scheels Store Leader Tyler Halm. "We have been lucky to have hired the majority of our team locally and have really enjoyed getting to know so many community members throughout the process. We continue interviewing and making job offers daily and encourage anyone

looking to find a part-time career they love to apply."



Scheels is big, no really big. How big? Let's go over the details of their soon-to-be-open Meridian location. The location is just off the interstate at the Ten Mile exit. The store is 240,000 square feet, containing over 75 specialty shops, an indoor Faris wheel and many other shopping, dining, and entertainment activities.

Scheels is scheduled to open on April 6. We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

